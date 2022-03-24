Trust Co. of Vermont Invests $47,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

F opened at $16.68 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

