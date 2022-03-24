Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $43,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,964 shares of company stock valued at $23,296,378 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

