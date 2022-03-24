Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,176.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $156.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $136.38 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77.

