Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Truxton pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Truxton and Hancock Whitney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 5.37 $14.54 million $5.01 14.57 Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.35 $463.21 million $5.22 9.97

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 37.11% N/A N/A Hancock Whitney 34.40% 13.76% 1.38%

Risk and Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Truxton and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 0 2 1 3.33

Hancock Whitney has a consensus target price of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Truxton.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Truxton on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton (Get Rating)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable-rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. It also offers investment brokerage and treasury management services, and annuity and life insurance products; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, as well as holds foreclosed assets. The company operates 177 full-service banking and financial services offices, and 240 automated teller machines, primarily in the Gulf south corridor, including southern and central Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and panhandle regions of Florida; and certain areas of east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, Dallas, and San Antonio. It also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee; and a trust and asset management office in Marshall, Texas. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

