Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $29.27. Turning Point Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 702 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.56.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

