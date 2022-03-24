Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
TPC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 185,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,070. The company has a market capitalization of $517.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
