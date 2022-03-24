Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

TPC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 185,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,070. The company has a market capitalization of $517.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

