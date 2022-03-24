U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives $64.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.85 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

