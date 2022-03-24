U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Argus raised their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.