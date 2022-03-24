U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $218,000 in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in American States Water by 380.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 140,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,141,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 465.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 40,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.21. American States Water has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

