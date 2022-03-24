U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of USWS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41.
US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.
