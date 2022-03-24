U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. U.S. Well Services reported earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 276.3% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 37,650,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,484,642,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,847,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the second quarter worth about $1,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 31.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 90,367 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 249.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,926 shares during the period.

Shares of USWS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.