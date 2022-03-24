UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,598 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Surmodics worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 227.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a market cap of $576.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.83 and a beta of 1.03. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

