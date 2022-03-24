UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $864,000 Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Cara Therapeutics worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 715,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 283,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 231,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220,449 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CARA opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

