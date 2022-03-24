UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,097 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sandstorm Gold worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 82,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAND opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 0.99. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

