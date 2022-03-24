UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,855 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BANF opened at $81.04 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.