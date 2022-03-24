UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,567 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,567 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 106,144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $749.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

