UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 5,224 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ViewRay worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter worth about $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.21.

VRAY stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. ViewRay’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.