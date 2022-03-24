Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $395.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.40. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $297.29 and a 1 year high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,641,000 after buying an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,223,000 after buying an additional 434,595 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,191,000 after buying an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

