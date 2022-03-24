Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($49.45) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Umicore stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Umicore has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.71.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

