Unifty (NIF) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Unifty (NIF) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $13.88 or 0.00031525 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and approximately $179,430.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.55 or 0.07073753 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,116.98 or 1.00230650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044200 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

