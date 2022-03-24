Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $270.21. 3,313,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $272.77. The company has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

