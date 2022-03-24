Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Sets New 52-Week High at $272.77

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $272.77 and last traded at $271.34, with a volume of 48571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day moving average is $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

