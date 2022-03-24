United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($3.85) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($3.22). United Airlines posted earnings of ($7.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The company’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.00) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,277,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,130,330. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.