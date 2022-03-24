United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,873 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after purchasing an additional 465,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $214.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.70 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.22. The company has a market capitalization of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

