United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

USM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 64,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 82,844 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USM traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 104,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,776. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

