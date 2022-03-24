United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Raised to $31.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

X opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after buying an additional 2,791,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 35.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 127,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

