US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.28% of US Foods worth $21,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE USFD opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

