UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.410-$-0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $194.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.71 million.UserTesting also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

NYSE:USER traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 229,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,298. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UserTesting will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last quarter.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.