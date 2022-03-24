Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $95.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

