VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,467 shares during the period. VanEck Green Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clean Yield Group owned about 0.11% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GRNB traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

