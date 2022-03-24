Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $302.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.83. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $269.31 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.