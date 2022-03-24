Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.55. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,157. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $71.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

