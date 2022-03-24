Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.594 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of VONE stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $204.57. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.70 and a 200 day moving average of $208.44. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after buying an additional 125,571 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 395.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter.

