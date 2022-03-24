Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

VTWG traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $184.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,721. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.54.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.