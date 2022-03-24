Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

VTWO traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,449. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000.

