Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.98 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

