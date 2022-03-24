Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.34

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.34 and last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 1496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,095,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 215,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

