Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stake Decreased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,167,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 349,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,668 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,744. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

