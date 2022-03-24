Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.33. 230,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,286,632. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

