Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.12. 2,367,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,243. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.89 and its 200-day moving average is $230.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $199.50 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.