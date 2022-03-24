Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.55.

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00. Vasta Platform has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

