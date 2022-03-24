Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VAXX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $91,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth about $5,619,000.
