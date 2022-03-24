Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $494 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.54 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.020-$4.020 EPS.

VEEV traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.99. 20,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.83. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

