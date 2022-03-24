Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. 5,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,525. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after purchasing an additional 197,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 447,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period.

About Vericel (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.