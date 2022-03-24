Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VRTV traded up $9.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.94. 134,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,298. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.24.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veritiv will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritiv by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Veritiv by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritiv by 116.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritiv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritiv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

