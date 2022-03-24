Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Up 7.6%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 7,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 734,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VERV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,418.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

