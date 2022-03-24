Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.

VSCO stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28.

Victoria’s Secret ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,962,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

