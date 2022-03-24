Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.27.
VSCO stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28.
In other news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 51,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,962,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 137,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41,873 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
