Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 602,765 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,436,072 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $8.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA reduced their price target on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Vipshop by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

