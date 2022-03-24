Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys 117 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,340,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,682,000 after purchasing an additional 280,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,018,927 shares of company stock worth $278,366,489 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.77. The stock had a trading volume of 109,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $142.16. The firm has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

