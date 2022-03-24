Virtue Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,216 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,745,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 107,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,681,880. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

