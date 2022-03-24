Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Virtue Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,371,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.60. 54,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

